Gardaí appeal for witnesses after serious assault of teenager in Dublin

Gardaí in Lucan are appealing for information after a 17-year-old was seriously assaulted Rowlagh Gardens, Dublin.

The assault happened at around 1am on Monday and the youth is understood to have sustained head injuries during an altercation involving a number of people.

The young man returned to his home after the incident where his condition worsened.

Emergency services were contacted and he was taken by ambulance to hospital.

He is currently in Beaumont hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.

Gardaí have commenced an investigation and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything at Rowlagh Gardens between 1am and 2am to contact the incident room at Lucan Garda Station on (01) 6667300 or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.

No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.

- Digital Desk