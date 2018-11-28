Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man struck by lorry in Tipperary
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a traffic collision in Clonmel, Co Tipperary yesterday evening.
The pedestrian, aged in his 30s, was struck by a lorry on the N24 Knockanore at approximately 6:30pm.
He was taken to South Tipperary Hospital where he is in a critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
