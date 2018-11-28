Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man struck by lorry in Tipperary

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a traffic collision in Clonmel, Co Tipperary yesterday evening.

The pedestrian, aged in his 30s, was struck by a lorry on the N24 Knockanore at approximately 6:30pm.

He was taken to South Tipperary Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

People with information are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station. Photo via Google Maps.

Digital Desk