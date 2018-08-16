Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man robbed in Dublin

Gardaí investigating a robbery in Dublin are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

A man in his 50s was robbed on August 13 when he got out of his car carrying a package on Moore St.

A large quantity of cash and cigarettes were taken.

The man had been walking towards the junction of Mount St and Fitzwilliam St Lower junction when he was approached by another male who made an attempt to grab the package.

A struggle ensued and the man was threatened by the suspect.

The male managed to wrangle the package from the injured party and ran off in the direction of Stephen's Lane and Verschoyle Place, Dublin 2.

The suspect is described as being 5'9" or 5'10" in height, in his late 20s or early 30s, stocky build, dark brown hair and having a Dublin accent.

He was wearing grey sweatpants, a grey sweatshirt (possibly has blue wording on the front of it), a baseball cap with blue on the front of it.

The injured party suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Gardaí in Pearse St are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, who may have been in the area with dash cams around that time or may have any information to contact them in Pearse St on 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

- Digital Desk