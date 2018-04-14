Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man killed at Rosslare Europort
Gardaí in Rosslare are appealing for witnesses following an alleged fatal assault at Rosslare Europort.
A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, following reports of an assault last night.
Investigating Gardaí are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a road incident at a location known as Tagoat between 5.30pm and 6.15pm.
The incident involved two articulated trucks.
Gardaí have arrested a man in his 50s in connection with the incident and he is currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station for questioning.
The scene remains sealed off and a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted this afternoon.
