Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man killed at Rosslare Europort

Gardaí in Rosslare are appealing for witnesses following an alleged fatal assault at Rosslare Europort.

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, following reports of an assault last night.

Investigating Gardaí are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a road incident at a location known as Tagoat between 5.30pm and 6.15pm.

The incident involved two articulated trucks.

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 50s in connection with the incident and he is currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station for questioning.

The scene remains sealed off and a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted this afternoon.

Aerial map of Rosslare Harbour.

- Digital Desk