Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man injured in Dublin crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after man was seriously injured in a crash in Dublin last night.

It happened at around 10pm when the motorbike he was driving hit a van on Cappagh Avenue in Finglas and caught fire.

He was removed to Blanchardstown hospital where he is in a serious condition.

The driver of the van, a man in his 20s, was uninjured.

The scene has been sealed off and diversions are in place.