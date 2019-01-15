Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man injured in Dublin crash
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after man was seriously injured in a crash in Dublin last night.
It happened at around 10pm when the motorbike he was driving hit a van on Cappagh Avenue in Finglas and caught fire.
He was removed to Blanchardstown hospital where he is in a serious condition.
The driver of the van, a man in his 20s, was uninjured.
The scene has been sealed off and diversions are in place.
