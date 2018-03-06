Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man in his 20s shot in Dublin

Gardaí in Store Street are appealing for information following a shooting incident on Sheriff Street last night.

The shooting occurred shortly after 10.30pm outside a premises on Sherriff Street Lower.

A 24-year-old man wounded during the incident was taken from the scene by ambulance to the Mater Hospital. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

The scene is preserved for examination by local scene of crime officers. No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street garda station 01-6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.