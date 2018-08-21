Gardaí appeal for witnesses after double stabbing in Limerick

By David Raleigh

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a double stabbing allegedly occurred at a house in Limerick in the early hours of yesterday.

Two men in their early 20s sustained serious stab injuries during the incident at Woodbine Avenue, Caherdavin between 3am and 4am on Monday, a garda source said.

One man was taken to Cork University with life-threatening injuries while a second man was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he is being treated for “serious” injuries.

Gardaí have not disclosed any details of what transpired at the house leading to the two men receiving stab wounds.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí at Mayorstone Park in Limerick are investigating a stabbing incident which occurred between 3am and 4 am, Monday 20 August 2018 at a house at Woodbine Ave, Caherdavin, Limerick.”

“Two men aged 22 years and 23 years received stab wounds and were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.”

“Investigations are continuing.”

The spokesman added that “no arrests have been made”.

“Mayorstone Garda Station have appealed for witnesses” to contact them on 061-456980, he added.