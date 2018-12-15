Gardaí appeal for witnesses after 'doting father' dies from injuries suffered in road accident

By David Raleigh

A father of two who was knocked down and seriously injured last Wednesday has died from his injuries this afternoon.

Patryk Kacprowicz, (aged 33), originally from Poland, was struck by a white coloured VW van as he was crossing the Main Street in Hospital Co Limerick.

He had been living in the South East Co Limerick town for the past eight years with his partner Katarzyna and their two young children.

Mr Kacprowicz donated four organs to help save others in need of a transplant, a source close to the family said.

An online fundraiser has also been set up to help Mr Kacprowicz’s family cover the cost of his funeral and meet other expenses.

The fundraiser set up on the GoFundMe website has raised over €13,000 in a 20-hour period.

The online fundraiser was set up by the Hospital Tennis Club.

Patryk Kacprowicz.

Mr Kacprowicz and his family have been “actively involved in the community, especially in the tennis club where Patryk was a member”, a club spokesperson said.

“Instead of looking forward to Santa Claus coming next week, his two young children Nicholas and Nanett, are now preparing to say a final farewell to their doting father.”

They urged people to “make any contribution to can” to this fundraiser “to help alleviate the pressures that his family will now bear in preparing for his funeral and also in the future”.

“This will give his family one less thing to worry about at this terrible time.”

“Being the giver he was, Patryk donated four of his organs to save the lives of others - his legacy now lives on through the lives he’s saved,” they added.

Elaine Carroll, PRO of the club, said all their “thoughts and prayers” were with Mr Kacprowicz’s family.

“The community is shellshocked”, she added.

Online tributes have poured in for Mr Kacprowicz who was very popular in the community.

His devastated brother Rafal wrote online he was “feeling broken”.

“We miss you so much my Brother...We love you,” he added.

Jack Quinlan from Hospital also paid tribute: “Rest In Peace paddy you were truely one of a kind prayers are with u and your family.”

John Eoin Sheahan, a co-worker at Munster Packaging, described Mr Kacprowicz as a “sound man and always a good man for a laugh”.

“(He) always kept us on our toes...work will never be the same rip paddy.”

Danuta Domagala also offered her “condolences”....adding there were “no words in the face of such a tragedy.”

Extended close family members have travelled from Poland to Limerick to make arrangements for Mr Kacprowicz’s funeral.

The scene of the crash in Hospital, Co. Limerick. Picture: Press 22

Gardaí have tonight made a fresh appeal for witnesses to the “fatal RTC (road traffic collision)”, which occurred around 5.40pm last Wednesday.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, anyone any information or anyone who may have been on the road between 5.25pm and 5.50pm to contact them at Bruff Garda station on 061 382940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” a garda spokeswoman said.