Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Co Offaly assault over the weekend

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on a man in his 20s in Kilcormac, Co. Offaly.

The incident took place around Saturday where, at around 6pm, an ambulance was called to Munny, Kilcormac, following a report of a man being discovered with serious head and other injuries.

The man was taken to Tullamore General Hospital.

Gardaí are asking for anyone who was in the Kilcormac area on between 5:30pm – 6:30pm on Saturday who may have seen anything suspicious to contact us at Birr Garda Station on 057 9169710.

Investigations are ongoing.

- Digital Desk