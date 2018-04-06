Gardai appeal for witnesses after bus driver assault in Cork

By Eoin English

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a bus driver was assaulted and robbed by a lone raider in Cork last night.

The driver operating the number 208 bus service was attacked at around 11.40pm when he stopped to allow a passenger board his vehicle at Ashmount in the Silversprings area near Mayfield garda station on the northside of the city.

There were a number of people on the bus at the time.

The raider assaulted the driver and made off with a quantity of cash - the day’s takings from the bus service.

The raider fled the vehicle before the driver, despite his injuries, managed to make it to the next bus stop where the other passengers got off the bus.

The driver then made his way to Mayfield Garda Station where he reported the assault.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment and was subsequently discharged.

His injuries are described as minor but he is said to have been badly shaken by the assault.

Supt Mick Comyns, who is leading the investigation, appealed this morning for those passengers who were on the number 208 bus in the Silversprings area around 11.30pm-11.40pm last night to contact Mayfield Garda Station.

The suspect is described as being aged about 20 and of medium build. He was wearing a green hoody and what were described as yellow 'goalkeeper' gloves.

Anyone who was on the bus, or who saw someone matching the suspect’s description in the Silversprings or Mayfield area around the same time, should contact Mayfield gardai today on 021-4558510.