Gardaí appeal for witnesses after assault in Dublin leaves 20-year-old hospitalised

Gardaí in Lucan are investigating a serious assault which occurred at Ballyowen Lane, Lucan last night.

A 20-year-old male is being treated in Beaumont Hospital for serious head injuries following the incident.

An Incident Room has been established at Lucan Garda Station to investigate the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information, particularly those who were in area of Ballyowen Lane or Ballyowen Shopping Centre between 11pm and midnight to contact them at Lucan Garda Station 01-6667300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Gardaí also wish to appeal to persons who have dash-cams and may have been in that area between those times to get in touch.