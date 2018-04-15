Gardaí appeal for information on Tallaght murder

Gardaí are appealing for information on the murder of a man in Tallaght in Dublin.

49-year-old Ioan Artene Bob was found with serious injuries at Sean Walsh Park on Friday morning.

He died from his injuries later that day in hospital.

The Romanian national was last seen in the Moore Street area in Dublin city centre on Thursday evening at around 8.30pm.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who may have information or who may have seen him as he travelled to Tallaght.

Gardaí at the scene in Sean Walsh Park, Tallaght, on Friday. Pic: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Superintendent Ian Lackey, who is leading the investigation, said: "We would appeal to anybody who may have seen him in the Moore Street area of the city centre around that time or who may have travelled out to Tallaght on public transport.

"We would also appeal to anybody who may have used the park. It is a popular amenity in relation to jogging and dog walking.

"So anything, however insignificant, please come forward and let us know."