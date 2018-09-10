Gardaí appeal for information on missing teenager who 'may have travelled to the UK'

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a 17-year-old boy who has been missing from his home since September 3.

Jason Collins was last seen on Eden Quay, Dublin 1, at around 9.30am on that morning.

He is described as being five foot nine inches tall with a medium build, black hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and grey runners.

Officers have said that it is unknown whether Jason is in Ireland or if he has travelled to the UK.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen Jason, or who may know of his whereabouts, to contact Store St Garda station on 01 6668000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.