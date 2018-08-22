Gardaí appeal for information on missing man in Dublin

Gardaí are asking the public to help find a missing man in Dublin.

39-year-old Kevin Reid from Coolock has been missing since August 15.

He is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height, bald with green/blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a dark jumper, a wool hat and had a rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.