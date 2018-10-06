Gardaí appeal for information on missing Limerick woman

Gardaí at Roxboro Road in Limerick are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 36-year-old Nicola Cummins who was reported missing at 1pm on Saturday

Nicola is described as being 5’ 1”, blonde shoulder length hair hazel eyes and slim build. When last seen she was wearing a grey tracksuit top with a pink zip, blue jeans, slip on pink runners, pink scarf and was carrying a tan handbag. Nicola left her home today in a silver Toyota Auris (Registration 171 L)

Nicola Cummins

Gardaí and Nicola's family are very concerned for her welfare.

They are appealing for anyone who may have seen Nicola or who may know of her whereabouts to contact Roxboro Road Garda station on 061-214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.