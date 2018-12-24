Gardaí appeal for information on missing 50-year-old from Wexford

Gardaí in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 50-year-old Timmy Levingston.

Timmy was last seen at 1.30am this morning (Monday) at Ballyedmond Co Wexford. He is described as being 5’ 10” and of stocky build, dark brown hair and a brown/grey beard.

When last seen he was wearing a red jacket and black trousers.

Timmy’s family and An Garda Síochána are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station 053-9242480 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.