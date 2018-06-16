Gardaí appeal for information following shooting in Dublin

Gardaí in Kilmainham are appealing for information following a shooting incident in Bluebell, Dublin 12.

The incident occurred shortly after 11pm at a house on La Touch Drive.

A man in his 40s was shot in the leg by a lone gunman when he answered a call to the front door of a house. It’s understood the gunman fled the scene on foot.

The injured man was treated at the scene by emergency services and removed by Ambulance to St James Hospital. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The scene of the shooting has been preserved for a technical examination.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact them at Kilmainham 01-6669700, Kevin Street 01-6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.