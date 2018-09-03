Gardai appeal for information as boy, 15, goes missing in Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating John Donovan, 15, who has been missing from Dublin 1 since August 31, 2018.

John is described as being 5' 7" tall, with medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey jacket, navy jeans and grey cap. He is known to frequent the Dublin City Centre areas.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on (01) 666-8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

John Donovan, 15, who is missing

- Digital Desk