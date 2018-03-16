Gardaí appeal for help tracing missing teenager Roza Jakubowska

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing Dublin teenager.

15-year-old Roza Jakubowska is missing from the Sherrard Street area, Dublin 1, since Wednesday, March 14.

Roza is 5’5”, thin build, has long dark hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, dark leggings and black runners.

Gardaí ask anyone with any information in relation to Roza’s whereabouts to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01-666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

- Digital desk