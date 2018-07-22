Gardai appeal for help to locate missing 17-year-old girl

Gardai in Coolock are appealing for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Anastasia Iancova was last seen leaving her home in Balgriffin, Dublin 13, on Thursday evening at around 5pm.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 7in, slim build, long brown hair, brown eyes and a piercing on her lower lip.

When last seen she was wearing ripped black jeans and a short white top.

Anyone who has seen Anastasia or who can assist in locating her are asked to contact Coolock garda station on 01 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

