Gardaí appeal for help to find woman missing for eight days

Gardaí are asking for help to find a 53-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Martina Crowley, who is missing from Bluebell in Dublin, was last seen on December 23 near Cabra.

She is described as being five foot five inches tall with a slight build and shoulder-length brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing pink and blue pyjamas and runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01-666 8600.