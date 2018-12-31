Gardaí appeal for help to find woman missing for eight days
Gardaí are asking for help to find a 53-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a week.
Martina Crowley, who is missing from Bluebell in Dublin, was last seen on December 23 near Cabra.
She is described as being five foot five inches tall with a slight build and shoulder-length brown hair.
When last seen she was wearing pink and blue pyjamas and runners.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01-666 8600.