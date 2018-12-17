Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Wicklow teenager

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Adem Shehu, missing from Roundwood, Co. Wicklow since yesterday.

Adem is described as approximately 5-foot-10 in height with short brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing grey-black jeans, black and white Adidas runners and black bomber jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station 0404-60140 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.