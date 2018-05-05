Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Wicklow man

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a missing 36-year-old man from County Wicklow.

Andrew Geraghy was last seen leaving his home at Friars Hill, Wicklow town, at around lunchtime on Thursday afternoon.

He is around six foot three inches tall with a thin build. He is bald and has a light stubble on his face.

It is not known what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station.