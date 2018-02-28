Gardaí appeal for help to find missing teenage girl

Gardaí are searching for a 15-year-old girl missing from her home in Dublin.

Kim Berry is missing from her home in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, for two days.

She was last seen at around 11.30am on the morning of February 26 at her home in Ballyfermot.

Kim is described as being five foot 10 inches tall, with a slender build and dark brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a plain navy blue jacket, light blue 3/4 length jeans with pearls along the legs and grey 'UGG' boots.

Anyone who has seen Kim or who can help in finding her is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01-6667200, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.