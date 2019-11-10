Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Kilkenny teenager

Gardaí in Kilkenny are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenage girl.

Katie Blake has been missing from Callan, Co Kilkenny since yesterday
Seventeen-year-old Katie Blake has been missing from Callan, Co Kilkenny since yesterday.

She is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of thin build with long black hair with pink streaks.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Gardaí, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.


