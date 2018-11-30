Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Dublin teenager

Gardai are appealing to the public for help in tracing a missing teenage girl in Dublin.

17-year-old Bridget Connors was last seen on Wednesday near Eden Quay in the city centre.

Bridget Connors

She's 5 foot 2 in height, of slim build with dark blonde hair and green/ blue eyes.

When last seen Bridget was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a light blue rain jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station.

- Digital Desk