Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Dublin teenager
30/11/2018 - 21:50:00Back to Missing people Ireland Home
Gardai are appealing to the public for help in tracing a missing teenage girl in Dublin.
17-year-old Bridget Connors was last seen on Wednesday near Eden Quay in the city centre.
She's 5 foot 2 in height, of slim build with dark blonde hair and green/ blue eyes.
When last seen Bridget was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a light blue rain jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here