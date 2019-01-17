Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Carlow man

Gardai in Carlow are appealing for information on the whereabouts a man missing from the town.

34-year-old Rory Gahan was last seen on Tullow Street on December 27.

Rory Gahan

He is described as being roughly 5 foot 8 inches in height and of slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a woolly wine cap, green hoodie, brown jacket with tracksuit leggings and hiking boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.