Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Carlow man
17/01/2019 - 21:24:00
Gardai in Carlow are appealing for information on the whereabouts a man missing from the town.
34-year-old Rory Gahan was last seen on Tullow Street on December 27.
He is described as being roughly 5 foot 8 inches in height and of slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen he was wearing a woolly wine cap, green hoodie, brown jacket with tracksuit leggings and hiking boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.
