Gardaí appeal for help to find Cork man missing for over a month

Gardaí in Co. Cork are appealing for help to find a man missing from the area.

56-year-old Peter Oliver was last seen in the Skibbereen area on Monday, December 14, last year.

He is described as being five foot seven inches tall, of medium build with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station 023-8821570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

By Digital Desk staff

