Gardaí appeal for help locating missing Cork teenager

Jordan Deasy

Back to Missing people Ireland Home

By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí in Co Cork are seeking public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 14-year old boy.

Jordan Deasy, from Carrigaline, was last seen on Friday afternoon.

He is described as being approximately 5-foot-4-inches tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and black hair. When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and grey runners.

Anyone who has seen Jordan or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Togher Garda Station.

READ MORE

Too many coffee shops in capital, say City Council as they block planning permission

More on this topic

KEYWORDS:

Missing PersonCork

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Ireland