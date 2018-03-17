Gardaí appeal for help locating Dublin teen

Gardaí in Donnybrook in Dublin 4 are appealing for the public's help in tracing 16-year-old Natasha Ottu who was reported missing yesterday, Friday 16th March 2018.

Natasha was last seen at her school in Milltown, Dublin 6 at approximately 3pm yesterday.

Natasha Ottu

She is described as being approximately 5' 8" with brown eyes.

When last seen Natasha was wearing her school uniform : dark brown jumper, dark brown skirt, white shirt with a red crest.

Anyone who has seen Natasha or can assist in locating her is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station 01 666 9200 , the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk