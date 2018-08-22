Gardaí appeal for help in tracing man, 18, missing in Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Denzel Ntomo.

The 18-year-old is missing from Ballybrack area of Dublin since August 21, 2018.

He is described as being approximately 5'10", with black hair, of stocky build with brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a red t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

He was carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Shankhill on 01 666 5900.

