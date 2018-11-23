Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin man

The family of a 68-year-old man missing in Dublin say they are very concerned for his welfare.

Noel Caulfield has not been seen since leaving his home in Clonskeagh at about 7am yesterday morning.

He is described as 5'10", of medium build with blue eyes.

Gardaí are asking anyone who might know where he is to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01-666 9200 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk