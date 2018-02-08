Gardai appeal for help in locating missing Cork woman

Update 9.10pm. Josephine Gibson reported missing earlier from Crumlin has been located safe and well but Gardai are still appealing for help in locating missing Cork women, Eileen McCarthy.

Earlier: Gardai are asking for help in locating two missing women from Cork and Dublin.

In Cork Gardai are asking for help finding a 55-year-old woman missing from her home in Cork city.

Eileen McCarthy is described as 5'2'' in height, of medium build and with brown shoulder length hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a green bomber jacket with a hood and a blue jumper.

Gardai believe she may be travelling in a black 07 Cork registered Toyota Yaris.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station, Tel. 021 4947120.

Meanwhile Gardaí are also seeking the public's help in tracing Josephine 'Josie' Gibson, 75 years, who is missing from her home in Crumlin, Dublin 12.

Josephine is described as 5'3'', medium build with shoulder length fair hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing a white or cream coat with a fur collar and carrying a black handbag with a flower pattern.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200.