Gardaí appeal for help in locating 17-year-old from Mullingar

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a missing 17-year-old from Mullingar.

Janelle Quinn has been missing since Firday, November 1.

Janelle is described as being 5'4' with a broad build and long brown hair.

Anyone with information or anyone who can assist the Gardaí in locating Janelle is asked to contact Gardaí in Mullingar on 044 938 4000 the Garda confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

