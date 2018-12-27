Gardaí appeal for help in locating 16-year-old missing from Cavan

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Cristina Ciurar who is missing from her home in Belburbet, Co Cavan since yesterday.

Cristina is described as approximately 5' 8” in height, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a cream skirt and a green jacket.

She is believed to be in the company of her boyfriend and he has access to a red VW Golf car.

Gardaí say that it is possible they may be in Northern Ireland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.