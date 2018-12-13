Gardaí appeal for help in finding woman, 23, missing from Limerick

Back to Missing people Ireland Home

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 23-year-old Rachel O’Donoghue from Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick.

Rachel was last seen at home at 11.55pm on Tuesday, December 11.

She is described as 5' 5'' tall, with black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Rachel O’Donoghue has been missing for two days.

KEYWORDS:

Missing PersonLimerick !ad-sensitive
By Digital Desk staff

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland