Gardaí appeal for help in finding woman, 22, missing from Mayo

Gardai in Ballina are appealing for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 22-year-old Margaret Lawrence.

Margaret was last seen on the morning of October 11 in Ballina, Co. Mayo.

She is described as being approximately 5’ 3’’ tall, of thin build and with black shoulder length hair.

When last seen she was wearing a grey tracksuit top and black boots.

Anyone who has seen Margaret or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560 or any Garda Station.

