Gardai appeal for help in finding teen missing since Tuesday

Gardai have appealed for help to find a missing teenager in Dublin.

Zi Cheng Zheng was last seen on Tuesday, November 5, at around 2pm on Granby Place.

The 15 year old boy was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket and is known to frequent the Dublin city centre and Bray areas.

He is described as being 5feet 5inches, of slim build, with black hair and brown eyes.

READ MORE: Former GAA county chairman and FF candidate appears as character witness for sex offender

Anyone with information on Zi Cheng Zheng's whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai.