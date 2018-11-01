Gardaí appeal for help in finding teen missing in Dublin

Gardaí in Coolock are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 15-year-old Adam Darcy.

Adam was last seen on October 28 on Main Street in Swords, Co Dublin at approximately 6pm.

He is described as being 5' 8", with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit, black and white Nike runners and a black puffer jacket.

Adam is known to frequent the Darndale area in Dublin 17, and gardaí are asking anyone who may have information to contact Coolock Garda Station on (01) 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Adam Darcy

Digital Desk