Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Waterford teen

An appeal has been launched into the whereabouts of a teenager missing from Waterford.

15-year-old Luke Cummins was last seen in Tramore last Thursday evening.

He is described as being 5' 6'' tall and with short sandy coloured hair. He was wearing a grey hooded top with a black body warmer, blue jeans and black runners.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Tramore Gardaí or any Garda Station.

Luke Cummins.

- Digital Desk