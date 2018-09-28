Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing teenager

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy.

Ermir Dragjoshi - who is originally from Albania - was last seen in Templeogue on Tuesday morning.

He's described as being 6ft tall, of slim build with black hair which is low cut and tight.

He has brown eyes, a pale complexion and may have light facial hair growth.

Digital Desk