Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing teenager
28/09/2018 - 14:02:12Back to Missing people Ireland Home
Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy.
Ermir Dragjoshi - who is originally from Albania - was last seen in Templeogue on Tuesday morning.
He's described as being 6ft tall, of slim build with black hair which is low cut and tight.
He has brown eyes, a pale complexion and may have light facial hair growth.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here