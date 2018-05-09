Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Dublin teen Megan Forde

A teenage girl has gone missing in Dublin.

Megan Forde was last seen at Connolly Train Station in the city centre yesterday evening.

The 16-year-old - who has long black hair - was wearing black leggings and a grey jumper with a "STATE" logo.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who can help them find where she is to contact them.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Ireland, Missing Persons, Megan Forde, Connolly Train Station, Gardaí

 

