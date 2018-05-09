Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Dublin teen Megan Forde
A teenage girl has gone missing in Dublin.
Megan Forde was last seen at Connolly Train Station in the city centre yesterday evening.
The 16-year-old - who has long black hair - was wearing black leggings and a grey jumper with a "STATE" logo.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who can help them find where she is to contact them.
- Digital Desk
