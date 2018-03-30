Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Carlow man
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in searching for a missing 30-year-old man from Carlow.
Rafal Filipowicz - who lives at Green Road - was last seen at around 8am on Wednesday, March 21 in the area of Portlaoise General Hospital.
He is described as being 5'11'' in height, with brown hair and a tattoo on his right forearm.
When last seen he was wearing a red polo shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark coloured runners.
Anyone who has seen Rafal is asked to contact Gardaí.
- Digital Desk
