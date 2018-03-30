Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Carlow man

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in searching for a missing 30-year-old man from Carlow.

Rafal Filipowicz - who lives at Green Road - was last seen at around 8am on Wednesday, March 21 in the area of Portlaoise General Hospital.

He is described as being 5'11'' in height, with brown hair and a tattoo on his right forearm.

When last seen he was wearing a red polo shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark coloured runners.

Anyone who has seen Rafal is asked to contact Gardaí.

- Digital Desk