Gardaí appeal for help in finding man missing in Dublin

Gardai are appealing for help in tracing a missing 41-year-old man in Dublin.

David Larkin was last seen on the evening of the 3rd of this month in Corduff, Blanchardstown.

He's 5 foot 11'' tall, of stocky build with short fair hair.

He was wearing a grey fleece jacket, a grey t-shirt, runners and navy shorts.

Anyone who's seen David or who can help find him is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station.

David Larkin

Digital Desk