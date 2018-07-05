Gardaí appeal for help in finding man missing for nine days in Sligo

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help in finding 41-year-old Paul Geraghty who has been missing since Tuesday, June 26 from Tubbercurry, Co Sligo.

Paul, also known as Pol Mac Oireachtaigh, is approximately 5' 11” in height, of thin build with black hair and blue eyes. It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have seen him to contact Tubbercurry garda station 071-9157000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

- Digital Desk