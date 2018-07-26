Gardaí appeal for help in finding man (32) missing since April

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 32-year-old Dario Cofone.

Dario was working in Ireland since January 2018 and his family have not been able to contact him since April 23.

He is described as 5'5" in height, with black hair, of stocky build with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Store Street on 01 666 8000.

