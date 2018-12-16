Gardaí appeal for help in finding 67-year-old missing from Tallaght

Gardaí at seeking the public's assistance in locating 67-year-old Ann O'Sullivan who is missing from her home in Tallaght, Dublin 24 since yesterday.

She is described as 5' 1'', slim with brown hair and blue eyes.

Ann was seen at Tamarisk in Tallaght at 3am this morning wearing a dark rain jacket, tracksuit bottoms, pink hat, and carrying a plastic bag and a Roches Store umbrella.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000.