Gardaí appeal for help in finding 17-year-old missing from Lucan

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating 17-year-old Kalem Murphy who is missing from Lucan, Co Dublin.

Kalem was last seen on Thursday, August 16 at approximately 7.20pm.

He is described as being 5' 10" in height, of slim build with blonde hair, and was last seen wearing white jeans with cuts in the knees, a blue t-shirt, a cream jacket and burgundy runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan garda station on 01-666-7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Digital Desk