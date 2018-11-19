Gardaí appeal for help in finding 16-year-old missing from Tallaght

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan from Tallaght.

Donna was last seen on Saturday, November 17, when she left home at 10am.

Donna is described as being 5'5' in height, with long blond hair and slight build.

When last seen she was wearing a red jacket, jeans and runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 -6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk