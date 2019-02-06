Gardaí appeal for help in finding 15-year-old missing in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in locating a 15-year-old girl who is missing from Ballymun in Dublin.

Sophie Mercer was last seen on February 1st.

She is described as 5'4'' in height, of thin build with long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a navy hoodie, blue jeans and purple runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400.

Sophie Mercer.

By Digital Desk staff

